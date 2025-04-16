Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX) Trading Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.31. 3,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Motley Fool Next Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 million, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Motley Fool Next Index ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool Next Index ETF (TMFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Next index, a market-cap-weighted index of mid- and small-cap US companies recommended by Motley Fools analysts and newsletters, excluding the 100 largest securities in the pool. TMFX was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by Motley Fool.

