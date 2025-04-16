Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 470,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,654,000 after buying an additional 87,722 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,423,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $430.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.98 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $428.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

