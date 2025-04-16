MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,566,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $617.00 to $723.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $646.58.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $556.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.46. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.21%.

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 5,300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $574.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,903.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,599,549.01. This trade represents a 0.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total transaction of $2,621,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,787 shares in the company, valued at $154,542,084.75. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

