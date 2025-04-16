MSH Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.84 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.43 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.