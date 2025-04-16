MSH Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 41,948 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 41,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

