MSH Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.87.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

