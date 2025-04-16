MSH Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $99.85 and a one year high of $139.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.