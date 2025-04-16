MSH Capital Advisors LLC Takes $9.03 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,026,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 2.8% of MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,657,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267,004.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,623,000 after purchasing an additional 678,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,073,000 after buying an additional 652,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,875,000 after buying an additional 335,483 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,435,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

