MSH Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $37.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

