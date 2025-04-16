MSH Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

DUK opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.75 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

