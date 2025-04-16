MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 17,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 312,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of MultiSensor AI in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSAI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MultiSensor AI by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 50,497 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

