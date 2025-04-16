Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 329274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MURGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MURGY

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

(Get Free Report)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.