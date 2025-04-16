National Bankshares Cuts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$70.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 52.64% from the stock’s current price.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$73.36.

TECK.B traded down C$1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$45.86. 440,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,315. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$40.23 and a one year high of C$74.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.

