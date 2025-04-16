National Bankshares Has Lowered Expectations for Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUN. Stifel Canada raised Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.80 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.14.

LUN stock traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$10.69. 1,371,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,466. The stock has a market cap of C$6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.94 and a 1-year high of C$17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.76.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 2,000,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,700,000.00. Also, Director Adam Ian Lundin bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,623,000.00. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

