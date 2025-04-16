National Bankshares Lowers Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$8.50

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.07% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. Stifel Canada upgraded Capstone Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Desjardins raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capstone Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.17.
Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.
