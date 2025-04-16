Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and traded as low as $13.03. Nedbank Group shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 36,220 shares traded.

Nedbank Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51.

Nedbank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4646 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Nedbank Group’s previous dividend of $0.42. Nedbank Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.04%.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal, home, and student loans; overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, short-term loans, and credit cards; life, funeral, short term, credit, travel, and business insurance; and share trading, financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth solutions.

