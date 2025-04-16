Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Shares Up 16.8% – What’s Next?

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) was up 16.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.88 and last traded at C$10.82. 404,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average daily volume of 82,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.
Neo Performance Materials Price Performance
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.
