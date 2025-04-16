Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Netflix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,958 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.31.

Netflix Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $976.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $957.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $887.65. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $417.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

