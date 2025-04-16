Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

NBH traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. 82,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,804. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

