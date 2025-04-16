Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
NBH traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. 82,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,804. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $11.41.
