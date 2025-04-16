New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

New Jersey Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. New Jersey Resources has a payout ratio of 57.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE NJR traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $49.73. 730,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.58. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. New Street Research set a $51.00 price target on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on New Jersey Resources

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,450. The trade was a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.