NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 121,782 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,116,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,782 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $39,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,014,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,783,000 after buying an additional 130,660 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period.

Shares of CGDV opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

