NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 2,789 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $69,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,376,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,712,493,000 after purchasing an additional 68,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,072,787,000 after acquiring an additional 190,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,450,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,356,357,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BlackRock by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,102,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,130,330,000 after purchasing an additional 160,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.00, for a total transaction of $10,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,117,330. The trade was a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,629 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $889.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $745.55 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $937.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $987.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.81 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,077.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

