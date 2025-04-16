NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 46,985 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,013,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,985 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $31,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,053,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after buying an additional 1,483,483 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,438,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,393,000 after acquiring an additional 235,863 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,174,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,884 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,975,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,323,000 after acquiring an additional 545,416 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,883,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,741,000 after purchasing an additional 317,240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DFSV opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.