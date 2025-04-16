NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $33.70 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $33,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $13,652,000. Finally, Kane Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

ETN opened at $277.03 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.48.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eaton from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.