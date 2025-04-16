NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,254 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $36,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,928,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,105,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 18,007 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $87.82 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average of $90.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3256 per share. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

