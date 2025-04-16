Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 80.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $89,082.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,199.77. This trade represents a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $386,010.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,514.63. The trade was a 6.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

