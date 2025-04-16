NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $67.59 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.62.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

