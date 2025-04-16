Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nextracker from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nextracker from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $40.36.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 20.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $455,480.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,822.70. This trade represents a 6.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $489,069.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,392.30. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,520. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nextracker by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 448.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Nextracker by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

