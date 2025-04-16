NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $23.92 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,739 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $23,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $888,783,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,373,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,528 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Sun Communities by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,606,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,853 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,917,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,244,000 after purchasing an additional 442,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.70.

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI opened at $122.44 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.76 and a 200 day moving average of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 508.11%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

