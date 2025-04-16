NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $27.47 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,441 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $27,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2,755.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,153,000 after buying an additional 98,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $220.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.11.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $223.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.84 and a 52-week high of $296.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.93 and its 200 day moving average is $234.85.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

