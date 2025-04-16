NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $117,704,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,717,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,064,000 after acquiring an additional 397,278 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,187,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $812,798,000 after acquiring an additional 346,369 shares during the period. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,643,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,332,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.9 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.