NFJ Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $17,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Allegion by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In related news, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $98,845.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,820. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,008.40. The trade was a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $126.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $156.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

