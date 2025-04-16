NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $13,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at $29,865,612.10. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,635.67. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.38.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $108.25 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day moving average is $99.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

