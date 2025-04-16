NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 136,949 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,904,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,949 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 2.7% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $83,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

