NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 2,085 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $11,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 61,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,323,000 after buying an additional 420,399 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 265,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 153,437 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ROL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,937.94. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,866.20. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,047,330. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

