NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 424 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $15,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 8.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Toro by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 23.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTC opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $80.32. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $100.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Toro’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

