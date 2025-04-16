NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 6,619 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for 1.6% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $49,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $609,937,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 16,353.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 587,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,539,000 after acquiring an additional 583,986 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in MSCI by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 507,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,453,000 after acquiring an additional 319,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,003,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $126,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total value of $2,621,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,542,084.75. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $574.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,951 shares in the company, valued at $729,599,549.01. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MSCI from $623.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $646.58.

MSCI Trading Up 1.0 %

MSCI stock opened at $556.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $560.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.46. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $642.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.21%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

