NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 7,446 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.1 %

WHR opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average of $106.30. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $75.04 and a 52 week high of $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -119.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

