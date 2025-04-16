Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.14. Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 31,000 shares traded.
Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) Stock Down 6.7 %
The stock has a market cap of C$4.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.
Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) Company Profile
Nevada Energy Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of brine based lithium exploration targets and mineral resource properties located in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Teels Marsh West Lithium project located in Teels Marsh, Mineral County, Nevada; the Clayton Valley BFF-1 lithium project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; the Dixie Valley project located in Churchill County, West Central Nevada; and the Black Rock Desert Lithium project located in Washoe County, Nevada.
