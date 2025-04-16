NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Boosted by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in NIKE by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $98.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.45. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.