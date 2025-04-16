NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.41 and last traded at $54.64. Approximately 4,766,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 18,135,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

NIKE Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NIKE by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 6,029.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $516,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,541,246,000 after buying an additional 3,121,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $196,901,000 after buying an additional 2,416,601 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

