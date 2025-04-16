Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Issues Earnings Results

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 19.84%.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NRDBY opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Nordea Bank Abp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.9791 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Friday, March 7th.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

