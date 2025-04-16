Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Issues Earnings Results

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 19.84%.
Nordea Bank Abp Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NRDBY opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77.
Nordea Bank Abp Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.9791 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NRDBY
About Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nordea Bank Abp
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Tesla Stock Eyes Breakout With Earnings on Deck
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 High-Value Companies With Triple-Digit Upside Potential
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Were More Good Than Bad—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.