Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Trading Up 10.4% – Still a Buy?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) shares traded up 10.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.49. 859,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 625,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NDM
Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Northern Dynasty Minerals news, insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 25,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total value of C$41,360.00. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.
Further Reading
