NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) Major Shareholder Poplar Point Capital Partners Acquires 21,654 Shares

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 21,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $12,775.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 971,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,275.86. This represents a 2.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Poplar Point Capital Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 70,685 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $45,945.25.

On Monday, January 27th, Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 31,703 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $21,875.07.

On Thursday, February 20th, Poplar Point Capital Partners bought 1,836 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $1,156.68.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Poplar Point Capital Partners bought 3,222 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,126.52.

On Monday, February 3rd, Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 2,597 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $1,662.08.

On Friday, March 7th, Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 102 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $56.10.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Poplar Point Capital Partners bought 4,000 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $2,320.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 385 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $234.85.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 25,033 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $15,520.46.

On Friday, March 14th, Poplar Point Capital Partners bought 25,511 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $16,071.93.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.4 %

NBY stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $9.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Further Reading

