NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Position Trimmed by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 414.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $117.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

