Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price target on Nucor in a research report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

NYSE:NUE opened at $110.54 on Wednesday. Nucor has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $195.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.01.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. InvesTrust bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,388,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Nucor by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $5,836,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 122,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

