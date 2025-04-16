NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 1,634,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,184,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMR. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

In other NuScale Power news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $494,487.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,764.50. This trade represents a 51.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $357,453.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,683.48. The trade was a 95.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,231 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 204.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 111,812 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 581.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 100,995 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the third quarter worth about $555,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 472.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 124,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.