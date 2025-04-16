Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 83,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 54,518 shares.The stock last traded at $121.15 and had previously closed at $132.03.

Specifically, CFO Jon Christian Bates bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.81 per share, with a total value of $81,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,887.28. The trade was a 25.72 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutex Health from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $768.23 million, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $11.21. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 14.09%.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nutex Health by 6,590.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Nutex Health in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutex Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.