NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 91.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $7.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.46. 119,082,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,547,245. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $196,711,000 after buying an additional 50,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,061,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $948,229,000 after purchasing an additional 35,684 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

