NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.29 and last traded at $112.50. 94,759,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 313,467,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $4,589,905,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

